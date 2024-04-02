Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ: FFIE) Stock: Can It Change The Game?

In today’s recent session, 5.35 million shares of the Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) have been traded, and its beta is 1.46. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.09, and it changed around $0.0 or -5.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.84M. FFIE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $117.36, offering almost -130300.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.09. We note from Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 32.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.60 million.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) trade information

Instantly FFIE has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.06% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -87.01% year-to-date, but still down -21.12% over the last five days. On the other hand, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) is -54.55% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.21 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.04 day(s).

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFIE) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 95.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -261.20% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.04 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc to make $4.25 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.53% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc shares, and 3.01% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.44%. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc stock is held by 43 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.04% of the shares, which is about 0.61 million shares worth $9.8 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 0.01% or 0.2 million shares worth $3.18 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.39 million shares worth $6.3 million, making up 0.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.17 million shares worth around $2.66 million, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.