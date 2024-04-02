Equinox Gold Corp (AMEX:EQX) – Experts See The Stock A Different Way Today

In the last trading session, 4.44 million shares of the Equinox Gold Corp (AMEX:EQX) were traded, and its beta was 1.16. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.13, and it changed around $0.11 or 1.83% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.98B. EQX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.12, offering almost 0.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.95, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.56% since then. We note from Equinox Gold Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.24 million.

Equinox Gold Corp (AMEX:EQX) trade information

Instantly EQX has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.83% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 25.36% year-to-date, but still up 15.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, Equinox Gold Corp (AMEX:EQX) is 51.36% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.28 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.24 day(s).

Equinox Gold Corp (EQX) estimates and forecasts

Equinox Gold Corp share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 43.90 percent over the past six months and at a 71.43% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.60%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 33.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $293 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Equinox Gold Corp to make $301 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024.

EQX Dividends

Equinox Gold Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 30 and May 06.

Equinox Gold Corp (AMEX:EQX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.17% of Equinox Gold Corp shares, and 57.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 62.14%. Equinox Gold Corp stock is held by 265 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.50% of the shares, which is about 29.75 million shares worth $136.25 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 2.98% or 9.33 million shares worth $42.72 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 16.65 million shares worth $70.42 million, making up 5.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF held roughly 11.66 million shares worth around $49.33 million, which represents about 3.73% of the total shares outstanding.