Enservco Corp’s (AMEX: ENSV) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In today’s recent session, 3.09 million shares of the Enservco Corp (AMEX:ENSV) have been traded, and its beta is 1.07. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.23, and it changed around $0.03 or 13.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.07M. ENSV at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.69, offering almost -200.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.17, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 26.09% since then. We note from Enservco Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 422.17K.

Enservco Corp stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ENSV as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Enservco Corp is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.02 for the current quarter.

Enservco Corp (AMEX:ENSV) trade information

Instantly ENSV has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 13.00% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -10.32% year-to-date, but still up 7.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, Enservco Corp (AMEX:ENSV) is 6.10% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.33 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.57 day(s).

Enservco Corp (ENSV) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 80.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 35.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $8.45 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Enservco Corp to make $3.61 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 24.20%. Enservco Corp earnings are expected to increase by 54.62% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

ENSV Dividends

Enservco Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 13 and May 17.

Enservco Corp (AMEX:ENSV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.41% of Enservco Corp shares, and 23.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 24.34%. Enservco Corp stock is held by 23 institutions, with Corsair Capital Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 3.06% of the shares, which is about 0.7 million shares worth $0.23 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 1.18% or 0.27 million shares worth $86793.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.3 million shares worth $95692.0, making up 1.30% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 73250.0 shares worth around $23571.0, which represents about 0.32% of the total shares outstanding.