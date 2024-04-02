Could Telus Corp. (NYSE: TU) Deliver Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 4.48 million shares of the Telus Corp. (NYSE:TU) were traded, and its beta was 0.73. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.89, and it changed around -$0.12 or -0.75% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $23.32B. TU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.34, offering almost -34.3% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.47, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 2.64% since then. We note from Telus Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.41 million.

Telus Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 1.94. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended TU as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Telus Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter.

Telus Corp. (NYSE:TU) trade information

Instantly TU has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.75% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -10.68% year-to-date, but still down -0.63% over the last five days. On the other hand, Telus Corp. (NYSE:TU) is -8.89% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19.31 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.08 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.28, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 28.68% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TU is forecast to be at a low of $22.28093084 and a high of $22.28093084.

Telus Corp. (TU) estimates and forecasts

Telus Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -3.17 percent over the past six months and at a 11.43% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -10.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 28.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.72 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Telus Corp. to make $3.77 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.75 billion and $3.62 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -0.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 4.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -16.12%. Telus Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 8.51% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 5.30% per year for the next five years.

TU Dividends

Telus Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 06. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 6.88 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.09. It is important to note, however, that the 6.88% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Telus Corp. (NYSE:TU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.02% of Telus Corp. shares, and 56.27% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 56.28%. Telus Corp. stock is held by 579 institutions, with Royal Bank of Canada being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 11.17% of the shares, which is about 162.51 million shares worth $3.16 billion.

Bank of Montreal/Can/, with 4.64% or 67.54 million shares worth $1.31 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Reaves Utility Income Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 6.33 million shares worth $112.54 million, making up 0.43% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Reaves Utility Income Fund held roughly 4.17 million shares worth around $74.19 million, which represents about 0.29% of the total shares outstanding.