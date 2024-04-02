Could Intuitive Machines Inc’s (NASDAQ: LUNR) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In today’s recent session, 0.91 million shares of the Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ:LUNR) have been traded, and its beta is 0.22. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.45, and it changed around -$0.2 or -2.93% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $329.72M. LUNR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.25, offering almost -105.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.09, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 67.6% since then. We note from Intuitive Machines Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.76 million.

Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ:LUNR) trade information

Instantly LUNR has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.93% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 152.64% year-to-date, but still up 4.96% over the last five days. On the other hand, Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ:LUNR) is 10.34% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.02 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.14 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 35.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LUNR is forecast to be at a low of $10 and a high of $10.

Intuitive Machines Inc (LUNR) estimates and forecasts

Intuitive Machines Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 76.85 percent over the past six months and at a 35.14% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 142.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -102.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 248.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $53.4 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Intuitive Machines Inc to make $61.47 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $18.24 million and $17.99 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 192.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 241.60%.

Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ:LUNR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.59% of Intuitive Machines Inc shares, and 21.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 27.33%. Intuitive Machines Inc stock is held by 37 institutions, with CPMG INC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 5.91% of the shares, which is about 1.24 million shares worth $10.16 million.

Quarry LP, with 1.48% or 0.31 million shares worth $2.54 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Procure ETF Tr II-Procure Space ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.19 million shares worth $1.57 million, making up 0.91% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Procure ETF Tr II-Procure Space ETF held roughly 56398.0 shares worth around $0.48 million, which represents about 0.27% of the total shares outstanding.