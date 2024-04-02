Could Humacyte Inc’s (NASDAQ: HUMA) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In the last trading session, 1.14 million shares of the Humacyte Inc (NASDAQ:HUMA) were traded, and its beta was 1.45. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.01, and it changed around -$0.1 or -3.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $352.08M. HUMA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.60, offering almost -86.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.96, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 34.88% since then. We note from Humacyte Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 932.36K.

Humacyte Inc (NASDAQ:HUMA) trade information

Instantly HUMA has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.22% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 5.99% year-to-date, but still down -9.06% over the last five days. On the other hand, Humacyte Inc (NASDAQ:HUMA) is -30.80% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.78 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.73 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.5, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 33.11% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HUMA is forecast to be at a low of $4 and a high of $5.

Humacyte Inc (HUMA) estimates and forecasts

Humacyte Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 3.08 percent over the past six months and at a 12.15% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 33.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -9.10% in the next quarter.

HUMA Dividends

Humacyte Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 22 and March 26.

Humacyte Inc (NASDAQ:HUMA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 32.03% of Humacyte Inc shares, and 15.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 22.87%. Humacyte Inc stock is held by 127 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 4.16% of the shares, which is about 4.3 million shares worth $12.31 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 2.87% or 2.97 million shares worth $8.49 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.62 million shares worth $4.64 million, making up 1.57% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.41 million shares worth around $5.42 million, which represents about 1.37% of the total shares outstanding.