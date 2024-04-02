ClearOne Inc (NASDAQ: CLRO): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In today’s recent session, 0.53 million shares of the ClearOne Inc (NASDAQ:CLRO) have been traded, and its beta is 0.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.55, and it changed around -$0.28 or -15.31% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $37.14M. CLRO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.48, offering almost -60.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.63, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 59.35% since then. We note from ClearOne Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.73 million.

ClearOne Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CLRO as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ClearOne Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

ClearOne Inc (NASDAQ:CLRO) trade information

Instantly CLRO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -15.31% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 43.32% year-to-date, but still down -15.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, ClearOne Inc (NASDAQ:CLRO) is 65.87% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.48 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.19 day(s).

ClearOne Inc (CLRO) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -32.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.68 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect ClearOne Inc to make $7.21 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2018. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $10.56 million and $9.26 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -36.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -22.10%.

CLRO Dividends

ClearOne Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 14 and May 20.

ClearOne Inc (NASDAQ:CLRO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 48.48% of ClearOne Inc shares, and 5.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.98%. ClearOne Inc stock is held by 16 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 3.50% of the shares, which is about 0.84 million shares worth $0.69 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 1.52% or 0.36 million shares worth $0.3 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.25 million shares worth $0.21 million, making up 1.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.11 million shares worth around $94407.0, which represents about 0.48% of the total shares outstanding.