Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO): Performance Review And Forecast

In the last trading session, 14.94 million shares of the Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were traded, and its beta was 0.85. Most recently the company’s share price was $50.04, and it changed around $0.13 or 0.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $202.62B. CSCO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $58.19, offering almost -16.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $45.56, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 8.95% since then. We note from Cisco Systems, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 17.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 19.81 million.

Cisco Systems, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2.69. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 8 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended CSCO as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cisco Systems, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.85 for the current quarter.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) trade information

Instantly CSCO has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.26% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -0.95% year-to-date, but still up 0.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is 3.45% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 44.28 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.03 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $61.15, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 18.17% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CSCO is forecast to be at a low of $44 and a high of $160.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) estimates and forecasts

Cisco Systems, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -7.13 percent over the past six months and at a -4.63% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 10.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -15.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -18.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -3.10%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 18 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $12.32 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 18 analysts expect Cisco Systems, Inc. to make $12.7 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2024. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -12.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 173.71%. Cisco Systems, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -4.66% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 4.14% per year for the next five years.

CSCO Dividends

Cisco Systems, Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 15. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.12 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.56. It is important to note, however, that the 3.12% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.06% of Cisco Systems, Inc. shares, and 78.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 78.10%. Cisco Systems, Inc. stock is held by 4,015 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.47% of the shares, which is about 383.93 million shares worth $19.86 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.57% or 347.57 million shares worth $17.98 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 114.35 million shares worth $5.92 billion, making up 2.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 97.52 million shares worth around $5.05 billion, which represents about 2.40% of the total shares outstanding.