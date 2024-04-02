Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) In 2024: Is This Company Worth Thinking About Investing In?

In the last trading session, 8.0 million shares of the Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) were traded, and its beta was 0.90. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.09, and it changed around $0.18 or 1.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.00B. CHWY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $40.78, offering almost -153.45% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.08, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.28% since then. We note from Chewy Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 14.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.06 million.

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) trade information

Instantly CHWY has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.13% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -31.91% year-to-date, but still down -3.19% over the last five days. On the other hand, Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) is -8.79% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 20.38 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.66 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $45.92, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 64.96% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CHWY is forecast to be at a low of $18 and a high of $133.

Chewy Inc (CHWY) estimates and forecasts

Chewy Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -11.93 percent over the past six months and at a 20.29% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 40.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -50.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 22 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.84 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 22 analysts expect Chewy Inc to make $2.86 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2024.

CHWY Dividends

Chewy Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 20.

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.81% of Chewy Inc shares, and 76.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 78.68%. Chewy Inc stock is held by 506 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 13.51% of the shares, which is about 16.1 million shares worth $635.43 million.

Baillie Gifford and Company, with 13.49% or 16.07 million shares worth $634.31 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Hartford Mid Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2023. The former held 4.07 million shares worth $119.89 million, making up 3.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Hartford Mid Cap Fund held roughly 3.09 million shares worth around $104.73 million, which represents about 2.59% of the total shares outstanding.