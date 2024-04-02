Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE: CZOO) In 2024: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In today’s recent session, 1.28 million shares of the Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) have been traded, and its beta is 2.43. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.57, and it changed around $2.51 or 27.70% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $56.58M. CZOO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $295.00, offering almost -2449.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.11, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 81.76% since then. We note from Cazoo Group Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 996.43K.

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) trade information

Instantly CZOO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 27.70% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 21.79% year-to-date, but still up 198.20% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) is 151.52% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 42170.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.09825, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -11676.08% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CZOO is forecast to be at a low of $0.08 and a high of $0.1165.

Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 90.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $344.97 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Cazoo Group Ltd to make $424.19 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022.

Cazoo Group Ltd earnings are expected to increase by 59.64% in 2024, but the outlook is negative -1.68% per year for the next five years.

CZOO Dividends

Cazoo Group Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.35% of Cazoo Group Ltd shares, and 87.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 89.13%. Cazoo Group Ltd stock is held by 37 institutions, with Viking Global Investors, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 0.55% of the shares, which is about 2.14 million shares worth $25.32 million.

Farallon Capital Management LLC, with 0.18% or 0.71 million shares worth $8.44 million as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 2.0 shares worth $23.0, making up 0.00% of all outstanding shares.