Can Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MVST) Shares Make A Higher Price Run?

In today’s recent session, 6.49 million shares of the Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) have been traded, and its beta is 1.46. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.62, and it changed around -$0.27 or -31.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $195.28M. MVST at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.91, offering almost -369.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.53, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 14.52% since then. We note from Microvast Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.43 million.

Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) trade information

Instantly MVST has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -31.07% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -55.93% year-to-date, but still down -19.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) is -23.08% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 29.97 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.44 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 92.25% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MVST is forecast to be at a low of $8 and a high of $8.

Microvast Holdings Inc (MVST) estimates and forecasts

Microvast Holdings Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -67.36 percent over the past six months and at a 123.08% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 30.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 50.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 103.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $107.4 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Microvast Holdings Inc to make $132.84 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 128.60%.

MVST Dividends

Microvast Holdings Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 07 and May 13.

Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 28.71% of Microvast Holdings Inc shares, and 25.67% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 36.00%. Microvast Holdings Inc stock is held by 157 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 3.72% of the shares, which is about 11.5 million shares worth $18.4 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 3.32% or 10.28 million shares worth $16.44 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 4.66 million shares worth $7.45 million, making up 1.51% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF held roughly 3.29 million shares worth around $6.21 million, which represents about 1.06% of the total shares outstanding.