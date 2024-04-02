BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: BCAN) Shares Might Go Down -99.68% This Year

In today’s recent session, 0.59 million shares of the BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:BCAN) have been traded, and its beta is 1.08. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.37, and it changed around -$0.06 or -4.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $54.31M. BCAN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $731.50, offering almost -53294.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.20, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 12.41% since then. We note from BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 42.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 388.95K.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:BCAN) trade information

Instantly BCAN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.20% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -97.88% year-to-date, but still down -30.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:BCAN) is -95.44% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16710.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.2 day(s).

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:BCAN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.04% of BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc shares, and 3.40% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.15%. BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc stock is held by 13 institutions, with Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.68% of the shares, which is about 0.66 million shares worth $2.19 million. Vident Investment Advisory, LLC, with 0.35% or 0.14 million shares worth $0.46 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares. The former held 0.97 million shares worth $0.98 million, making up 2.45% of all outstanding shares.