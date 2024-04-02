Benson Hill Inc (NYSE: BHIL): Stock Performance & Trend Analysis

In the last trading session, 1.49 million shares of the Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL) were traded, and its beta was 2.24. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.22, and it changed around $0.02 or 8.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $45.20M. BHIL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.85, offering almost -740.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.13, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.91% since then. We note from Benson Hill Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 926.51K.

Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL) trade information

Instantly BHIL has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.18% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 24.80% year-to-date, but still down -1.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL) is -12.36% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.98 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.8 day(s).

Benson Hill Inc (BHIL) estimates and forecasts

Benson Hill Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -33.47 percent over the past six months and at a 40.82% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -350.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 76.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -72.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $27.8 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Benson Hill Inc to make $25.2 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $134.64 million and $109.04 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -79.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -76.90%.

BHIL Dividends

Benson Hill Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 33.88% of Benson Hill Inc shares, and 36.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 55.27%. Benson Hill Inc stock is held by 114 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.59% of the shares, which is about 17.86 million shares worth $23.22 million.

Alphabet Inc., with 7.38% or 15.35 million shares worth $19.96 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 3.92 million shares worth $2.5 million, making up 1.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.33 million shares worth around $4.33 million, which represents about 1.60% of the total shares outstanding.