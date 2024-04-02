Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In the last trading session, 4.55 million shares of the Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) were traded, and its beta was 0.62. Most recently the company’s share price was $43.55, and it changed around $0.81 or 1.90% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $22.12B. BAX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $50.21, offering almost -15.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $31.01, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.79% since then. We note from Baxter International Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.82 million.

Baxter International Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.47. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended BAX as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Baxter International Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.61 for the current quarter.

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) trade information

Instantly BAX has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.90% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 12.65% year-to-date, but still up 3.84% over the last five days. On the other hand, Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) is 6.43% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.18 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $84.45, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 48.43% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BAX is forecast to be at a low of $44 and a high of $105.

Baxter International Inc. (BAX) estimates and forecasts

Baxter International Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 16.01 percent over the past six months and at a 11.15% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 16.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 24.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 21.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.55 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Baxter International Inc. to make $3.77 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.6 billion and $3.71 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -1.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1.70%.

Baxter International Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 11.55% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 4.07% per year for the next five years.

BAX Dividends

Baxter International Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 25 and April 29. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.66 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.16. It is important to note, however, that the 2.66% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.