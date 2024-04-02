Baker Hughes Co: Why Investors Shouldn’t Get Rid Of BKR Stock In 2024

In the last trading session, 6.48 million shares of the Baker Hughes Co (NASDAQ:BKR) were traded, and its beta was 1.41. Most recently the company’s share price was $33.44, and it changed around -$0.06 or -0.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $33.47B. BKR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $37.58, offering almost -12.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $26.81, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.83% since then. We note from Baker Hughes Co’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.49 million.

Baker Hughes Co (NASDAQ:BKR) trade information

Instantly BKR has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.18% at the end of last trading. On the other hand, Baker Hughes Co (NASDAQ:BKR) is 13.01% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 24.77 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.81 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $35.48, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 5.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BKR is forecast to be at a low of $21.1 and a high of $44.

Baker Hughes Co (BKR) estimates and forecasts

Baker Hughes Co share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -8.61 percent over the past six months and at a 29.38% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 46.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 23.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 20 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.37 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 19 analysts expect Baker Hughes Co to make $6.72 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.72 billion and $6.26 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 11.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 33.59%. Baker Hughes Co earnings are expected to increase by 28.83% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 30.20% per year for the next five years.

BKR Dividends

Baker Hughes Co’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 17 and April 22. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.39 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.80. It is important to note, however, that the 2.39% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Baker Hughes Co (NASDAQ:BKR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.17% of Baker Hughes Co shares, and 97.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.52%. Baker Hughes Co stock is held by 1,166 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 14.83% of the shares, which is about 122.88 million shares worth $3.88 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 11.44% or 94.76 million shares worth $3.0 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Investment Company Of America and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 36.36 million shares worth $1.28 billion, making up 4.39% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 31.57 million shares worth around $998.0 million, which represents about 3.81% of the total shares outstanding.