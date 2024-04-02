Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc’s (NYSE: BW) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In the last trading session, 1.48 million shares of the Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW) were traded, and its beta was 1.36. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.22, and it changed around $0.09 or 7.96% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $109.17M. BW currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.64, offering almost -444.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.75, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 38.52% since then. We note from Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.57 million.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 1.67. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended BW as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.15 for the current quarter.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW) trade information

Instantly BW has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.96% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -16.44% year-to-date, but still down -7.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW) is -4.69% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.14 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.22 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.5, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 81.23% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BW is forecast to be at a low of $6.5 and a high of $6.5.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (BW) estimates and forecasts

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -71.09 percent over the past six months and at a 138.71% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 21.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 16.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 50.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -6.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $200 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc to make $234.67 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -6.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 46.93%. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc earnings are expected to increase by 93.02% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 6.99% per year for the next five years.

BW Dividends

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 08 and May 13.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.51% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc shares, and 82.81% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 87.64%. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc stock is held by 147 institutions, with B. Riley Financial, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 30.63% of the shares, which is about 27.29 million shares worth $161.0 million.

FMR, LLC, with 11.71% or 10.43 million shares worth $61.54 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Convertible Securities Fund and Neuberger & Berman Intrinsic Value Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 2.56 million shares worth $14.05 million, making up 2.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Neuberger & Berman Intrinsic Value Fd held roughly 2.39 million shares worth around $12.54 million, which represents about 2.68% of the total shares outstanding.