Atossa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATOS) Stock Forecast: By 2024, Bulls Expect $5 Per Share

In today’s recent session, 1.49 million shares of the Atossa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.89, and it changed around -$0.11 or -5.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $237.44M. ATOS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.11, offering almost -11.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.59, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 68.78% since then. We note from Atossa Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.01 million.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ATOS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) trade information

Instantly ATOS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.25% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 115.34% year-to-date, but still up 0.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, Atossa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) is 89.50% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.48 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.57 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 62.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ATOS is forecast to be at a low of $5 and a high of $5.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc (ATOS) estimates and forecasts

Atossa Therapeutics Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 157.30 percent over the past six months and at a -16.67% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 54.50%.

ATOS Dividends

Atossa Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 13 and May 17.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.04% of Atossa Therapeutics Inc shares, and 13.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.00%. Atossa Therapeutics Inc stock is held by 54 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 4.51% of the shares, which is about 5.68 million shares worth $7.15 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 2.30% or 2.9 million shares worth $3.65 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 3.78 million shares worth $4.76 million, making up 3.00% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.66 million shares worth around $2.1 million, which represents about 1.32% of the total shares outstanding.