ASP Isotopes Inc (NASDAQ: ASPI): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In the last trading session, 1.19 million shares of the ASP Isotopes Inc (NASDAQ:ASPI) were traded, and its beta was 5.05. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.01, and it changed around -$0.12 or -2.91% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $195.57M. ASPI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.97, offering almost -23.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.28, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 93.02% since then. We note from ASP Isotopes Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 514.42K.

ASP Isotopes Inc (NASDAQ:ASPI) trade information

Instantly ASPI has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.91% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 124.02% year-to-date, but still down -13.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, ASP Isotopes Inc (NASDAQ:ASPI) is 5.25% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.28 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.49 day(s).

ASP Isotopes Inc (ASPI) estimates and forecasts

ASP Isotopes Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 293.14 percent over the past six months and at a -166.67% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 3.80%.

ASPI Dividends

ASP Isotopes Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

ASP Isotopes Inc (NASDAQ:ASPI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 50.33% of ASP Isotopes Inc shares, and 3.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.91%. ASP Isotopes Inc stock is held by 19 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.28% of the shares, which is about 0.48 million shares worth $0.27 million.

Warberg Asset Management LLC, with 0.15% or 55218.0 shares worth $31352.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.