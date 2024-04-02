Are BBB Foods Inc (NYSE: TBBB) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 2.18 million shares of the BBB Foods Inc (NYSE:TBBB) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $22.90, and it changed around -$0.88 or -3.70% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.57B. TBBB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.99, offering almost -9.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $18.71, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.3% since then. We note from BBB Foods Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.18 million.

BBB Foods Inc (NYSE:TBBB) trade information

Instantly TBBB has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.70% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 20.21% year-to-date, but still down -2.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, BBB Foods Inc (NYSE:TBBB) is 9.10% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.76 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.43 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 30.61% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TBBB is forecast to be at a low of $33 and a high of $33.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $760.95 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect BBB Foods Inc to make $829.47 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024.

TBBB Dividends

BBB Foods Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

BBB Foods Inc (NYSE:TBBB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of BBB Foods Inc shares, and 28.61% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 28.61%.