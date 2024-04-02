Are Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ: ACB) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In today’s recent session, 1.91 million shares of the Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB) have been traded, and its beta is 2.35. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.75, and it changed around $0.44 or 10.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $74.69M. ACB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.50, offering almost -142.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.84, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 40.21% since then. We note from Aurora Cannabis Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.87 million.

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB) trade information

Instantly ACB has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 10.17% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -0.29% year-to-date, but still up 14.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB) is 49.79% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.82 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.04 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.92, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 19.76% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ACB is forecast to be at a low of $1 and a high of $8.75322283.

Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 88.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 88.70% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $51.84 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Aurora Cannabis Inc to make $63.53 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 10.60%.

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.01% of Aurora Cannabis Inc shares, and 6.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.96%. Aurora Cannabis Inc stock is held by 237 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 1.89% of the shares, which is about 1.03 million shares worth $4.89 million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with 0.48% or 0.26 million shares worth $1.26 million as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and DFA Investment Dimensions-Canadian Small Company Series were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2023. The former held 1.14 million shares worth $5.43 million, making up 2.10% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA Investment Dimensions-Canadian Small Company Series held roughly 61293.0 shares worth around $0.29 million, which represents about 0.11% of the total shares outstanding.