Annexon Inc (NASDAQ: ANNX)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In today’s recent session, 0.5 million shares of the Annexon Inc (NASDAQ:ANNX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.15. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.47, and it changed around -$0.16 or -2.41% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $506.86M. ANNX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.40, offering almost -29.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.57, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 75.73% since then. We note from Annexon Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.53 million.

Annexon Inc (NASDAQ:ANNX) trade information

Instantly ANNX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.41% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 42.51% year-to-date, but still down -2.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, Annexon Inc (NASDAQ:ANNX) is 8.38% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.49 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.38 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 46.08% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ANNX is forecast to be at a low of $12 and a high of $12.

Annexon Inc (ANNX) estimates and forecasts

Annexon Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 174.15 percent over the past six months and at a 18.64% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 34.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 23.40% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -29.69%. Annexon Inc earnings are expected to increase by 13.88% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 38.60% per year for the next five years.

Annexon Inc (NASDAQ:ANNX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.50% of Annexon Inc shares, and 95.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.84%. Annexon Inc stock is held by 134 institutions, with Alerce Investment Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 13.25% of the shares, which is about 7.06 million shares worth $24.84 million.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC, with 10.71% or 5.7 million shares worth $20.07 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 1.92 million shares worth $6.62 million, making up 3.60% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.01 million shares worth around $2.78 million, which represents about 1.90% of the total shares outstanding.