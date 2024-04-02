An Analysis Of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS), And Its Business Forecast

In the last trading session, 5.41 million shares of the United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were traded, and its beta was 1.05. Most recently the company’s share price was $147.62, and it changed around -$1.01 or -0.68% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $125.87B. UPS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $197.80, offering almost -33.99% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $133.68, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 9.44% since then. We note from United Parcel Service, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.39 million.

United Parcel Service, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.47. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 19 recommended UPS as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. United Parcel Service, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.36 for the current quarter.

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) trade information

Instantly UPS has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.68% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -6.11% year-to-date, but still down -5.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) is -0.43% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.41 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.3 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $187.78, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 21.39% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UPS is forecast to be at a low of $100 and a high of $265.

United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) estimates and forecasts

United Parcel Service, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -5.07 percent over the past six months and at a -5.81% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -7.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -38.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -19.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $21.93 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect United Parcel Service, Inc. to make $22.32 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -4.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.20%. United Parcel Service, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -6.94% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 10.22% per year for the next five years.

UPS Dividends

United Parcel Service, Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on April 23. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.40 percent and its annual dividend per share was 6.49. It is important to note, however, that the 4.40% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.01% of United Parcel Service, Inc. shares, and 72.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 72.19%. United Parcel Service, Inc. stock is held by 2,804 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.26% of the shares, which is about 67.0 million shares worth $12.01 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.50% or 54.27 million shares worth $9.73 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 22.6 million shares worth $4.05 billion, making up 3.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 17.26 million shares worth around $3.09 billion, which represents about 2.39% of the total shares outstanding.