Allego NV (NYSE: ALLG): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In today’s recent session, 0.41 million shares of the Allego NV (NYSE:ALLG) have been traded, and its beta is 0.52. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.36, and it changed around -$0.17 or -11.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $363.39M. ALLG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.88, offering almost -185.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.57, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 58.09% since then. We note from Allego NV’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 432.89K.

Allego NV (NYSE:ALLG) trade information

Instantly ALLG has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -11.10% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 0.75% year-to-date, but still up 63.87% over the last five days. On the other hand, Allego NV (NYSE:ALLG) is 37.38% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.27 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.64 day(s).

Allego NV (ALLG) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 75.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -20.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 38.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $83.79 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Allego NV to make $68.99 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $60.89 million and $38.8 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 37.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 77.80%.

Allego NV (NYSE:ALLG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.16% of Allego NV shares, and 81.91% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.55%. Allego NV stock is held by 36 institutions, with Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 6.90% of the shares, which is about 18.71 million shares worth $24.52 million.

First Trust Advisors LP, with 0.50% or 1.35 million shares worth $1.78 million as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

First Trust Nasdaq (R) Clean Edge (R) Green Energy Index Fund and Tidal Tr II-Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2024. The former held 1.25 million shares worth $1.65 million, making up 0.46% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Tidal Tr II-Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF held roughly 7258.0 shares worth around $9515.0, which represents about 0.00% of the total shares outstanding.