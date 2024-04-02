Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ: BIRD) Stock Forecast: Bullish Signals Pointing To $8 In 2024

In today’s recent session, 0.56 million shares of the Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) have been traded, and its beta is 1.82. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.62, and it changed around -$0.02 or -3.84% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $95.94M. BIRD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.83, offering almost -195.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.61, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 1.61% since then. We note from Allbirds Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 902.29K.

Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) trade information

Instantly BIRD has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.84% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -49.53% year-to-date, but still down -3.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) is -32.04% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.09 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.68 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.5, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 82.29% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BIRD is forecast to be at a low of $1 and a high of $8.

Allbirds Inc (BIRD) estimates and forecasts

Allbirds Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -44.31 percent over the past six months and at a 10.98% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -4.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 5.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -21.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $40.02 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Allbirds Inc to make $52.42 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $54.35 million and $70.48 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -26.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -25.60%.

Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.05% of Allbirds Inc shares, and 48.40% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 50.98%. Allbirds Inc stock is held by 144 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 6.70% of the shares, which is about 6.66 million shares worth $8.39 million.

FMR, LLC, with 6.00% or 5.96 million shares worth $7.51 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 3.16 million shares worth $3.98 million, making up 3.18% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 2.32 million shares worth around $2.99 million, which represents about 2.33% of the total shares outstanding.