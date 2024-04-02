AdTheorent Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ: ADTH): Decline Of -21.95% Looks Weak With A Stock Forecast 2024

In the last trading session, 7.85 million shares of the AdTheorent Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:ADTH) were traded, and its beta was 1.25. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.28, and it changed around $0.07 or 2.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $298.15M. ADTH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.98, offering almost -21.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 66.16% since then. We note from AdTheorent Holding Company Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 303.26K.

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:ADTH) trade information

Instantly ADTH has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.18% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 126.21% year-to-date, but still up 1.86% over the last five days. On the other hand, AdTheorent Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:ADTH) is 13.10% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.47 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.55 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.5, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 6.29% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ADTH is forecast to be at a low of $3 and a high of $4.

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc (ADTH) estimates and forecasts

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 164.52 percent over the past six months and at a 700.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 50.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -111.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $34.56 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect AdTheorent Holding Company Inc to make $41.2 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $32.67 million and $37.59 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 5.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 9.60%.

ADTH Dividends

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:ADTH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.22% of AdTheorent Holding Company Inc shares, and 74.38% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.73%. AdTheorent Holding Company Inc stock is held by 56 institutions, with Corbin Capital Partners, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 3.26% of the shares, which is about 2.87 million shares worth $4.02 million.

Whetstone Capital Advisors, LLC, with 3.16% or 2.79 million shares worth $3.9 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I and Columbia Fds Var Ins Tr-Columbia Var Port-Small Cap Value Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 1.67 million shares worth $2.7 million, making up 1.89% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Columbia Fds Var Ins Tr-Columbia Var Port-Small Cap Value Fd held roughly 0.58 million shares worth around $0.81 million, which represents about 0.65% of the total shares outstanding.