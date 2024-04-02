Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF): Would You Buy Today?

In the last trading session, 1.88 million shares of the Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) were traded, and its beta was 1.58. Most recently the company’s share price was $131.84, and it changed around $6.51 or 5.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.65B. ANF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $140.28, offering almost -6.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $21.74, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 83.51% since then. We note from Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.70 million.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.67. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 4 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended ANF as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.53 for the current quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) trade information

Instantly ANF has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.19% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 49.44% year-to-date, but still down -2.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) is 3.19% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.0 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.26 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $34.14, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -286.17% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ANF is forecast to be at a low of $16 and a high of $62.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) estimates and forecasts

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 135.22 percent over the past six months and at a 19.11% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 292.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 30.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $937.19 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. to make $1.01 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2024.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 41.98%. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. earnings are expected to increase by 22.12% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 18.00% per year for the next five years.

ANF Dividends

Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 22 and May 27.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.42% of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. shares, and 111.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 113.91%. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. stock is held by 448 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 16.52% of the shares, which is about 8.32 million shares worth $313.46 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 12.00% or 6.04 million shares worth $227.76 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 3.38 million shares worth $190.55 million, making up 6.71% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.55 million shares worth around $58.28 million, which represents about 3.07% of the total shares outstanding.