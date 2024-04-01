You Should Look At The Stock Forecast For BioAtla Inc (NASDAQ: BCAB).

In today’s recent session, 0.47 million shares of the BioAtla Inc (NASDAQ:BCAB) have been traded, and its beta is 1.06. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.61, and it changed around $0.17 or 4.94% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $172.56M. BCAB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.07, offering almost -12.74% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.24, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 65.65% since then. We note from BioAtla Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 457.33K.

BioAtla Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended BCAB as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. BioAtla Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.79 for the current quarter.

BioAtla Inc (NASDAQ:BCAB) trade information

Instantly BCAB has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.94% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 46.75% year-to-date, but still up 49.79% over the last five days. On the other hand, BioAtla Inc (NASDAQ:BCAB) is 33.70% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 14.48 day(s).

BioAtla Inc (BCAB) estimates and forecasts

BioAtla Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 101.68 percent over the past six months and at a 16.67% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -25.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 6.90% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -25.30%.

BCAB Dividends

BioAtla Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 09 and May 13.

BioAtla Inc (NASDAQ:BCAB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.69% of BioAtla Inc shares, and 64.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 71.74%. BioAtla Inc stock is held by 114 institutions, with Soleus Capital Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.04% of the shares, which is about 4.32 million shares worth $12.96 million.

Tang Capital Management, LLC, with 7.69% or 3.67 million shares worth $11.02 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.3 million shares worth $3.91 million, making up 2.73% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund held roughly 1.1 million shares worth around $3.31 million, which represents about 2.31% of the total shares outstanding.