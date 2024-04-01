XPeng Inc ADR (NYSE: XPEV) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In the last trading session, 28.42 million shares of the XPeng Inc ADR (NYSE:XPEV) were traded, and its beta was 2.93. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.68, and it changed around -$0.13 or -1.66% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.90B. XPEV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.62, offering almost -207.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 2.21% since then. We note from XPeng Inc ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 22.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.58 million.

XPeng Inc ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2.13. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 31 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 6 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended XPEV as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 4 rated it as Underweight. XPeng Inc ADR is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.31 for the current quarter.

XPeng Inc ADR (NYSE:XPEV) trade information

Instantly XPEV has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.66% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -47.36% year-to-date, but still down -16.88% over the last five days. On the other hand, XPeng Inc ADR (NYSE:XPEV) is -12.03% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 47.49 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.07 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.93, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 73.45% from its current value. Analyst projections state that XPEV is forecast to be at a low of $4.2 and a high of $72.

XPeng Inc ADR (XPEV) estimates and forecasts

XPeng Inc ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -53.98 percent over the past six months and at a 23.81% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 16.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 27.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 58.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $841.92 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect XPeng Inc ADR to make $1.47 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $564.72 million and $691.87 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 49.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 112.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -33.39%. XPeng Inc ADR earnings are expected to increase by 46.33% in 2024, but the outlook is negative -5.74% per year for the next five years.

XPEV Dividends

XPeng Inc ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 22 and May 27.

XPeng Inc ADR (NYSE:XPEV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.18% of XPeng Inc ADR shares, and 15.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.36%. XPeng Inc ADR stock is held by 279 institutions, with Jane Street Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 1.70% of the shares, which is about 13.04 million shares worth $100.16 million.

Primecap Management Company, with 1.63% or 12.5 million shares worth $95.98 million as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2023. The former held 7.48 million shares worth $57.45 million, making up 0.97% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund held roughly 3.07 million shares worth around $23.54 million, which represents about 0.40% of the total shares outstanding.