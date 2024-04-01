Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: XERS) Stock Forecast 2024: Profitable With Bullish Signals

In the last trading session, 3.22 million shares of the Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) were traded, and its beta was 1.62. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.21, and it changed around $0.17 or 8.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $310.39M. XERS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.26, offering almost -47.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.99% since then. We note from Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.33 million.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended XERS as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.12 for the current quarter.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) trade information

Instantly XERS has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.33% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -5.96% year-to-date, but still up 3.76% over the last five days. On the other hand, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) is -26.82% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.52 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.5, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 66.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that XERS is forecast to be at a low of $6.5 and a high of $6.5.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (XERS) estimates and forecasts

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 16.32 percent over the past six months and at a 17.78% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.20%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $41.81 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc to make $45.1 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $33.2 million and $38.01 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 25.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 18.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 38.13%.

XERS Dividends

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 06.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:XERS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.87% of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc shares, and 44.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 46.63%. Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc stock is held by 152 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 7.13% of the shares, which is about 10.01 million shares worth $22.13 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 5.05% or 7.09 million shares worth $15.66 million as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2023. The former held 4.11 million shares worth $9.08 million, making up 2.92% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 3.23 million shares worth around $7.13 million, which represents about 2.30% of the total shares outstanding.