Why Li Auto Inc ADR (NASDAQ: LI) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2024

In today’s recent session, 3.6 million shares of the Li Auto Inc ADR (NASDAQ:LI) have been traded, and its beta is 1.03. Most recently the company’s share price was $30.63, and it changed around $0.35 or 1.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $25.25B. LI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $47.33, offering almost -54.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $21.48, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 29.87% since then. We note from Li Auto Inc ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.42 million.

Li Auto Inc ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.39. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 11 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended LI as a Hold, whereas 15 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Li Auto Inc ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter.

Li Auto Inc ADR (NASDAQ:LI) trade information

Instantly LI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.16% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -18.17% year-to-date, but still up 0.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, Li Auto Inc ADR (NASDAQ:LI) is -33.24% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 29.15 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.87 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $49.73, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 38.41% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LI is forecast to be at a low of $20.66 and a high of $105.

Li Auto Inc ADR (LI) estimates and forecasts

Li Auto Inc ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -11.29 percent over the past six months and at a 22.36% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 200.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 33.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 59.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.14 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Li Auto Inc ADR to make $5.68 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.6 billion and $3.74 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 59.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 51.90%.

Li Auto Inc ADR earnings are expected to increase by 31.01% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 19.34% per year for the next five years.

LI Dividends

Li Auto Inc ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 08 and May 13.

Li Auto Inc ADR (NASDAQ:LI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.02% of Li Auto Inc ADR shares, and 11.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.71%. Li Auto Inc ADR stock is held by 362 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 1.22% of the shares, which is about 10.74 million shares worth $327.19 million.

Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership (limited Partnership), with 1.04% or 9.15 million shares worth $278.76 million as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Emerging Markets Equity Trust were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2024. The former held 2.95 million shares worth $89.76 million, making up 0.33% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Emerging Markets Equity Trust held roughly 2.54 million shares worth around $77.4 million, which represents about 0.29% of the total shares outstanding.