VistaGen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VTGN) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In the last trading session, 1.23 million shares of the VistaGen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) were traded, and its beta was 0.76. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.28, and it changed around $0.71 or 15.54% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $142.72M. VTGN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.71, offering almost -367.99% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.62, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 69.32% since then. We note from VistaGen Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 272.93K.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended VTGN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.36 for the current quarter.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) trade information

Instantly VTGN has showed a green trend with a performance of 15.54% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 2.72% year-to-date, but still up 25.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) is 1.34% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.33 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.43 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 12.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VTGN is forecast to be at a low of $6 and a high of $6.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc (VTGN) estimates and forecasts

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 0.19 percent over the past six months and at a 81.67% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 76.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 78.90% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $200k in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect VistaGen Therapeutics Inc to make $410k in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 13.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 24.01%.

VTGN Dividends

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around June 26 and July 01.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.17% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc shares, and 63.16% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 63.27%. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc stock is held by 57 institutions, with Nantahala Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 13.44% of the shares, which is about 3.63 million shares worth $19.18 million.

TCG Crossover Management, LLC, with 9.90% or 2.68 million shares worth $14.13 million as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2023. The former held 1.28 million shares worth $6.75 million, making up 4.73% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.52 million shares worth around $2.77 million, which represents about 1.94% of the total shares outstanding.