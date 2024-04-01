Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 1.01 million shares of the Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) were traded, and its beta was 1.33. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.09, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.27B. VSAT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $47.35, offering almost -161.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.02, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.97% since then. We note from Viasat, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.12 million.

Viasat, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended VSAT as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Viasat, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.63 for the current quarter.

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) trade information

The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -35.28% year-to-date, but still up 4.93% over the last five days. On the other hand, Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) is -5.68% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.58 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.86 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $100, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 81.91% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VSAT is forecast to be at a low of $100 and a high of $100.

Viasat, Inc. (VSAT) estimates and forecasts

Viasat, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 2.55 percent over the past six months and at a -200.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -1.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -104.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 41.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 65.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.09 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Viasat, Inc. to make $1.07 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 64.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -45.85%.

VSAT Dividends

Viasat, Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 15 and May 20.

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.98% of Viasat, Inc. shares, and 86.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.20%. Viasat, Inc. stock is held by 298 institutions, with Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 13.13% of the shares, which is about 16.29 million shares worth $672.08 million.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, with 9.15% or 11.36 million shares worth $468.58 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 5.07 million shares worth $93.54 million, making up 4.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.27 million shares worth around $93.78 million, which represents about 1.83% of the total shares outstanding.