Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ: UROY) Could See A Rise In Prices Shortly.

In the last trading session, 1.64 million shares of the Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ:UROY) were traded, and its beta was 1.54. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.39, and it changed around -$0.06 or -2.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $287.35M. UROY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.76, offering almost -57.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.81, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 24.27% since then. We note from Uranium Royalty Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.89 million.

Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ:UROY) trade information

Instantly UROY has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.45% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -11.48% year-to-date, but still down -3.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ:UROY) is -6.27% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.98 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.03 day(s).

Uranium Royalty Corp (UROY) estimates and forecasts

Uranium Royalty Corp share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -18.71 percent over the past six months and at a 140.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -49.56%.

UROY Dividends

Uranium Royalty Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 15.

Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ:UROY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.45% of Uranium Royalty Corp shares, and 16.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 19.44%. Uranium Royalty Corp stock is held by 67 institutions, with Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 3.75% of the shares, which is about 4.17 million shares worth $8.34 million.

Sprott Inc., with 0.65% or 0.72 million shares worth $1.44 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Sprott Uranium Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 4.3 million shares worth $12.35 million, making up 3.87% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Sprott Uranium Miners ETF held roughly 3.69 million shares worth around $7.37 million, which represents about 3.32% of the total shares outstanding.