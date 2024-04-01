UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: TIGR) Shares Might Go Up 14.67% This Year

In the last trading session, 1.34 million shares of the UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TIGR) were traded, and its beta was 1.21. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.44, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $514.62M. TIGR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.80, offering almost -68.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.31, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 32.85% since then. We note from UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.03 million.

UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended TIGR as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $0.1 for the current quarter.

UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TIGR) trade information

Instantly TIGR has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.29% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -22.17% year-to-date, but still down -9.71% over the last five days. On the other hand, UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TIGR) is -13.35% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.78 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.73 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.7, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 39.65% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TIGR is forecast to be at a low of $5.7 and a high of $5.7.

UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (TIGR) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -50.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.30%, up from the previous year.

TIGR Dividends

UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 20.

UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 31.52% of UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR shares, and 9.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.29%. UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR stock is held by 92 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.17% of the shares, which is about 1.96 million shares worth $5.56 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 0.56% or 0.93 million shares worth $2.65 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 1.06 million shares worth $5.18 million, making up 0.63% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF held roughly 0.12 million shares worth around $0.58 million, which represents about 0.07% of the total shares outstanding.