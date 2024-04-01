TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: TTEC): Would You Buy Today?

In the last trading session, 1.04 million shares of the TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) were traded, and its beta was 0.99. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.37, and it changed around -$0.03 or -0.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $491.85M. TTEC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $38.09, offering almost -267.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.44, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 8.97% since then. We note from TTEC Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 286.79K.

TTEC Holdings Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2.43. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended TTEC as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. TTEC Holdings Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.3 for the current quarter.

TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) trade information

Instantly TTEC has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.29% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -52.15% year-to-date, but still up 0.68% over the last five days. On the other hand, TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) is -40.16% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.93 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.35 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $49.5, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 79.05% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TTEC is forecast to be at a low of $40 and a high of $59.

TTEC Holdings Inc (TTEC) estimates and forecasts

TTEC Holdings Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -60.24 percent over the past six months and at a -30.28% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 16.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -61.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -41.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -6.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $564.41 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect TTEC Holdings Inc to make $557.6 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $633.29 million and $600.39 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -10.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -7.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -25.46%.

TTEC Dividends

TTEC Holdings Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 01 and May 06. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 10.03 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.04. It is important to note, however, that the 10.03% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 59.63% of TTEC Holdings Inc shares, and 38.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.29%. TTEC Holdings Inc stock is held by 251 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 6.48% of the shares, which is about 3.07 million shares worth $103.91 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 4.94% or 2.34 million shares worth $79.28 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 1.28 million shares worth $33.6 million, making up 2.70% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.57 million shares worth around $19.2 million, which represents about 1.20% of the total shares outstanding.