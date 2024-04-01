Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 77.2 million shares of the Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) were traded, and its beta was 2.40. Most recently the company’s share price was $175.79, and it changed around -$4.04 or -2.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $559.85B. TSLA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $299.29, offering almost -70.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $152.37, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.32% since then. We note from Tesla Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 86.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 103.24 million.

Tesla Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 5 out of 47 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 5 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 21 recommended TSLA as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 4 rated it as Underweight. Tesla Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.56 for the current quarter.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) trade information

Instantly TSLA has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.25% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -29.25% year-to-date, but still up 1.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) is -12.99% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 102.3 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $252.16, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 30.29% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TSLA is forecast to be at a low of $85 and a high of $526.6666666666666.

Tesla Inc (TSLA) estimates and forecasts

Tesla Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -26.91 percent over the past six months and at a -2.24% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -34.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -28.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 10.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 22 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $22.28 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 22 analysts expect Tesla Inc to make $24.44 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -2.00%.

Tesla Inc earnings are expected to increase by -8.09% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 15.30% per year for the next five years.

TSLA Dividends

Tesla Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 17 and April 22.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.00% of Tesla Inc shares, and 45.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 52.61%. Tesla Inc stock is held by 3,898 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 7.01% of the shares, which is about 222.49 million shares worth $58.24 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.86% or 185.89 million shares worth $48.66 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 84.02 million shares worth $21.99 billion, making up 2.65% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 64.14 million shares worth around $16.79 billion, which represents about 2.02% of the total shares outstanding.