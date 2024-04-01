Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TARS) Could Bring Massive Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.03 million shares of the Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TARS) were traded, and its beta was 1.05. Most recently the company’s share price was $36.35, and it changed around $1.78 or 5.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.36B. TARS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $40.40, offering almost -11.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.33, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 68.83% since then. We note from Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 773.50K.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.33. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 5 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended TARS as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.25 for the current quarter.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TARS) trade information

Instantly TARS has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.15% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 79.51% year-to-date, but still up 7.99% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TARS) is -4.01% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.2 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.37 day(s).

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc (TARS) estimates and forecasts

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 130.21 percent over the past six months and at a 0.65% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -42.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 4.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 443.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $17.34 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc to make $22.83 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 455.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -132.82%.

TARS Dividends

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 07 and May 13.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TARS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.35% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, and 89.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.01%. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc stock is held by 171 institutions, with RTW Investments LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 7.81% of the shares, which is about 2.55 million shares worth $46.04 million.

Vivo Capital, LLC, with 6.94% or 2.26 million shares worth $40.88 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.75 million shares worth $13.52 million, making up 2.29% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.53 million shares worth around $9.35 million, which represents about 1.64% of the total shares outstanding.