Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TNGX): Would You Buy Today?

In the last trading session, 1.25 million shares of the Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) were traded, and its beta was 0.84. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.94, and it changed around $0.24 or 3.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $847.36M. TNGX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.03, offering almost -64.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.47, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 68.89% since then. We note from Tango Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 676.35K.

Tango Therapeutics Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.14. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended TNGX as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Tango Therapeutics Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.31 for the current quarter.

Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) trade information

Instantly TNGX has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.12% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -19.80% year-to-date, but still down -3.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) is -31.02% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.88 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 13.12 day(s).

Tango Therapeutics Inc (TNGX) estimates and forecasts

Tango Therapeutics Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -29.11 percent over the past six months and at a -18.52% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 3.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -39.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -24.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.75 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Tango Therapeutics Inc to make $7.13 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.77 million and $14.6 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 17.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -51.20%.

TNGX Dividends

Tango Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 07 and May 13.

Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.51% of Tango Therapeutics Inc shares, and 88.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 101.93%. Tango Therapeutics Inc stock is held by 171 institutions, with TRV GP IV, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 18.14% of the shares, which is about 19.36 million shares worth $153.75 million.

EcoR1 Capital, LLC, with 12.49% or 13.33 million shares worth $105.85 million as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2023. The former held 1.7 million shares worth $13.5 million, making up 1.59% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund held roughly 1.26 million shares worth around $10.01 million, which represents about 1.18% of the total shares outstanding.