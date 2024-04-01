Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SNDX) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In the last trading session, 1.01 million shares of the Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) were traded, and its beta was 1.03. Most recently the company’s share price was $23.80, and it changed around $0.73 or 3.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.02B. SNDX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.34, offering almost -6.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.22, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 52.86% since then. We note from Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.21 million.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.25. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 5 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SNDX as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.99 for the current quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) trade information

Instantly SNDX has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.16% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 10.13% year-to-date, but still up 4.02% over the last five days. On the other hand, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) is -0.34% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.33 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.79 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $37.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 36.82% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SNDX is forecast to be at a low of $33 and a high of $41.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX) estimates and forecasts

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 57.30 percent over the past six months and at a -24.16% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -67.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -62.50% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -0.41%.

SNDX Dividends

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 06 and May 10.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.73% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, and 106.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 107.43%. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc stock is held by 260 institutions, with Wellington Management Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 10.71% of the shares, which is about 7.44 million shares worth $155.81 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.18% or 4.99 million shares worth $104.46 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 3.09 million shares worth $65.92 million, making up 4.45% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held roughly 2.83 million shares worth around $52.29 million, which represents about 4.07% of the total shares outstanding.