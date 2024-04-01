Sweetgreen Inc (NYSE: SG) Stock Forecast: By 2024, Bulls Expect $19 Per Share

In the last trading session, 1.92 million shares of the Sweetgreen Inc (NYSE:SG) were traded, and its beta was 2.21. Most recently the company’s share price was $25.26, and it changed around -$0.22 or -0.86% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.85B. SG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.15, offering almost -3.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.10, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 75.85% since then. We note from Sweetgreen Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.26 million.

Sweetgreen Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 1.89. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SG as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sweetgreen Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.17 for the current quarter.

Sweetgreen Inc (NYSE:SG) trade information

Instantly SG has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.86% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 123.54% year-to-date, but still up 1.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sweetgreen Inc (NYSE:SG) is 103.71% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.0 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.42 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.67, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -72.19% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SG is forecast to be at a low of $12 and a high of $19.

Sweetgreen Inc (SG) estimates and forecasts

Sweetgreen Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 121.38 percent over the past six months and at a 26.80% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 41.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 68.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $151.4 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Sweetgreen Inc to make $178.66 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $125.06 million and $156.7 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 21.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 14.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -12.71%. Sweetgreen Inc earnings are expected to increase by 45.64% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 27.00% per year for the next five years.

SG Dividends

Sweetgreen Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 05 and May 09.

Sweetgreen Inc (NYSE:SG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.87% of Sweetgreen Inc shares, and 87.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 89.81%. Sweetgreen Inc stock is held by 238 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 14.16% of the shares, which is about 14.16 million shares worth $357.79 million.

Baillie Gifford and Company, with 11.59% or 11.59 million shares worth $292.83 million as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2023. The former held 7.12 million shares worth $179.82 million, making up 7.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund held roughly 5.9 million shares worth around $148.93 million, which represents about 5.89% of the total shares outstanding.