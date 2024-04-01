Stock Performance And Outlook Of ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SPRY)

In the last trading session, 1.64 million shares of the ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SPRY) were traded, and its beta was 0.81. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.22, and it changed around $0.26 or 2.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $986.23M. SPRY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.20, offering almost 0.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.55, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 75.05% since then. We note from ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 607.99K.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended SPRY as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.11 for the current quarter.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SPRY) trade information

Instantly SPRY has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.61% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 86.50% year-to-date, but still up 13.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SPRY) is 13.30% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.25 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.03 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 43.22% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SPRY is forecast to be at a low of $18 and a high of $18.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPRY) estimates and forecasts

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 180.77 percent over the past six months and at a -21.05% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 31.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 27.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17,700.00%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -1.44%.

SPRY Dividends

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 13 and May 17.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SPRY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27.55% of ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, and 68.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.99%. ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc stock is held by 146 institutions, with Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 11.59% of the shares, which is about 11.08 million shares worth $74.22 million.

Orbimed Advisors LLC., with 9.15% or 8.74 million shares worth $58.56 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 1.3 million shares worth $9.25 million, making up 1.37% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.13 million shares worth around $7.6 million, which represents about 1.19% of the total shares outstanding.