Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ: LAB): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In the last trading session, 1.93 million shares of the Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ:LAB) were traded, and its beta was 1.64. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.71, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $786.23M. LAB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.16, offering almost -16.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.46, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 46.13% since then. We note from Standard BioTools Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.86 million.

Standard BioTools Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended LAB as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Standard BioTools Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ:LAB) trade information

Instantly LAB has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.74% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 22.62% year-to-date, but still up 0.37% over the last five days. On the other hand, Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ:LAB) is 14.35% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.26 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.91 day(s).

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 8.72%.

LAB Dividends

Standard BioTools Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 07 and May 13.

Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ:LAB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.64% of Standard BioTools Inc shares, and 56.02% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 56.38%. Standard BioTools Inc stock is held by 121 institutions, with Indaba Capital Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 2.57% of the shares, which is about 7.45 million shares worth $20.18 million.

Caligan Partners, LP, with 2.43% or 7.04 million shares worth $19.08 million as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2024. The former held 13.42 million shares worth $36.36 million, making up 4.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.86 million shares worth around $7.74 million, which represents about 0.98% of the total shares outstanding.