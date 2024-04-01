Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SPWH) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 1.0 million shares of the Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) were traded, and its beta was 0.76. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.11, and it changed around $0.11 or 3.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $116.35M. SPWH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.85, offering almost -184.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.74, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.9% since then. We note from Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 371.99K.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended SPWH as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.3 for the current quarter.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) trade information

Instantly SPWH has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.67% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -27.00% year-to-date, but still down -2.81% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) is -13.85% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.58 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.91 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 74.08% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SPWH is forecast to be at a low of $9 and a high of $17.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (SPWH) estimates and forecasts

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -16.84 percent over the past six months and at a -169.81% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 6.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -190.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 15.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -7.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $372.62 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc to make $271.8 million in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $379.27 million and $274.71 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -1.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -1.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 18.83%. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc earnings are expected to increase by -173.02% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 20.72% per year for the next five years.

SPWH Dividends

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on April 03.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.81% of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc shares, and 89.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.12%. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc stock is held by 150 institutions, with Cannell Capital LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.87% of the shares, which is about 3.69 million shares worth $21.03 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.74% or 2.52 million shares worth $14.36 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.06 million shares worth $6.04 million, making up 2.84% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.79 million shares worth around $3.81 million, which represents about 2.12% of the total shares outstanding.