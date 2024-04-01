Spar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRP) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In today’s recent session, 7.49 million shares of the Spar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) have been traded, and its beta is 0.69. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.16, and it changed around $0.19 or 19.64% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $26.96M. SGRP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.40, offering almost -20.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.70, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 39.66% since then. We note from Spar Group, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5170.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 15.59K.

Spar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) trade information

Instantly SGRP has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 19.64% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 14.85% year-to-date, but still up 13.73% over the last five days. On the other hand, Spar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) is 11.54% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4380.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.53 day(s).

Spar Group, Inc. (SGRP) estimates and forecasts

Spar Group, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 17.17 percent over the past six months and at a 0.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.20%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 0.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $65 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Spar Group, Inc. to make $64 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $64.64 million and $64.38 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 0.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -0.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 3.72%.

SGRP Dividends

Spar Group, Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on April 01.

Spar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 62.26% of Spar Group, Inc. shares, and 9.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 25.37%. Spar Group, Inc. stock is held by 15 institutions, with Nantahala Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 7.57% of the shares, which is about 1.76 million shares worth $2.07 million.

RBF Capital, LLC, with 3.85% or 0.89 million shares worth $1.06 million as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2023. The former held 0.12 million shares worth $0.14 million, making up 0.52% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.12 million shares worth around $0.14 million, which represents about 0.51% of the total shares outstanding.