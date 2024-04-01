Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In today’s recent session, 3.03 million shares of the Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) have been traded, and its beta is 1.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.65, and it changed around $0.07 or 0.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.43B. SWN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.69, offering almost -0.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.57, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 40.26% since then. We note from Southwestern Energy Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 14.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 18.32 million.

Southwestern Energy Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.35. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 33 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 22 recommended SWN as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Southwestern Energy Company is expected to report earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) trade information

Instantly SWN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.92% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 16.79% year-to-date, but still up 5.08% over the last five days. On the other hand, Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) is 9.76% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 41.35 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.67 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.29, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 17.65% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SWN is forecast to be at a low of $5 and a high of $13.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) estimates and forecasts

Southwestern Energy Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 17.33 percent over the past six months and at a 5.97% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -3.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -51.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 33.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -19.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.2 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Southwestern Energy Company to make $1.13 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.64 billion and $1.27 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -26.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -10.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 8.75%. Southwestern Energy Company earnings are expected to increase by -4.92% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 21.00% per year for the next five years.

SWN Dividends

Southwestern Energy Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 25 and April 29.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.70% of Southwestern Energy Company shares, and 87.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 88.61%. Southwestern Energy Company stock is held by 596 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 10.05% of the shares, which is about 110.73 million shares worth $846.52 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.74% or 96.22 million shares worth $735.64 million as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2023. The former held 34.25 million shares worth $261.82 million, making up 3.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 33.4 million shares worth around $255.32 million, which represents about 3.03% of the total shares outstanding.