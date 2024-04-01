Sotera Health Co (NASDAQ: SHC) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.68 million shares of the Sotera Health Co (NASDAQ:SHC) were traded, and its beta was 2.11. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.01, and it changed around $0.14 or 1.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.40B. SHC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.40, offering almost -61.53% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.74, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.57% since then. We note from Sotera Health Co’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.70 million.

Sotera Health Co stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended SHC as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sotera Health Co is expected to report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter.

Sotera Health Co (NASDAQ:SHC) trade information

Instantly SHC has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.18% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -28.72% year-to-date, but still up 4.07% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sotera Health Co (NASDAQ:SHC) is -19.69% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.58 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.23 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.9, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 36.46% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SHC is forecast to be at a low of $8 and a high of $25.

Sotera Health Co (SHC) estimates and forecasts

Sotera Health Co share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -20.25 percent over the past six months and at a -11.11% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 14.00%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $244.56 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Sotera Health Co to make $276.65 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $220.59 million and $255.28 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 10.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 8.40%.

Sotera Health Co earnings are expected to increase by -11.79% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 12.00% per year for the next five years.

SHC Dividends

Sotera Health Co’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 01 and May 06.

Sotera Health Co (NASDAQ:SHC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.12% of Sotera Health Co shares, and 81.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.88%. Sotera Health Co stock is held by 254 institutions, with Warburg Pincus LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 37.30% of the shares, which is about 105.42 million shares worth $1.99 billion.

GTCR, LLC, with 24.87% or 70.28 million shares worth $1.32 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Janus Henderson Contrarian Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 5.22 million shares worth $98.39 million, making up 1.85% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.1 million shares worth around $58.4 million, which represents about 1.10% of the total shares outstanding.