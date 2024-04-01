Shares Of Viridian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VRDN) Could Show A Loss Of -191.26%

In the last trading session, 1.01 million shares of the Viridian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VRDN) were traded, and its beta was 1.10. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.51, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.10B. VRDN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $30.30, offering almost -73.04% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.93, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 37.58% since then. We note from Viridian Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 981.51K.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 7 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended VRDN as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Viridian Therapeutics Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.1 for the current quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VRDN) trade information

The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -19.61% year-to-date, but still down -6.76% over the last five days. On the other hand, Viridian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VRDN) is -13.19% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.62 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.46 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $44.4, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 60.56% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VRDN is forecast to be at a low of $35 and a high of $51.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc (VRDN) estimates and forecasts

Viridian Therapeutics Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 13.92 percent over the past six months and at a 17.33% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 31.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 12.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -14.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $70k in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Viridian Therapeutics Inc to make $70k in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $110k and $72k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -36.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -2.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 20.35%.

VRDN Dividends

Viridian Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 07 and May 13.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VRDN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.02% of Viridian Therapeutics Inc shares, and 101.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 102.19%. Viridian Therapeutics Inc stock is held by 195 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 12.15% of the shares, which is about 7.63 million shares worth $133.52 million.

Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP, with 7.64% or 4.79 million shares worth $83.95 million as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2024. The former held 1.77 million shares worth $30.97 million, making up 2.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.71 million shares worth around $29.89 million, which represents about 2.72% of the total shares outstanding.