Samsara Inc (NYSE: IOT): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In the last trading session, 2.46 million shares of the Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT) were traded, and its beta was 1.57. Most recently the company’s share price was $37.79, and it changed around -$0.6 or -1.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $20.00B. IOT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $40.54, offering almost -7.28% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.63, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 55.99% since then. We note from Samsara Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.86 million.

Samsara Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.92. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended IOT as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Samsara Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter.

Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT) trade information

Instantly IOT has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.56% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 13.21% year-to-date, but still up 1.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT) is 13.79% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.73 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.22 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.67, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -92.12% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IOT is forecast to be at a low of $15 and a high of $27.

Samsara Inc (IOT) estimates and forecasts

Samsara Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 51.71 percent over the past six months and at a 71.43% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.30%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 27.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $272.39 million in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Samsara Inc to make $287.29 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2024.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -4.47%.

IOT Dividends

Samsara Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 30 and June 03.

Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.39% of Samsara Inc shares, and 76.55% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.24%. Samsara Inc stock is held by 334 institutions, with General Catalyst Group Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 18.64% of the shares, which is about 33.43 million shares worth $926.31 million.

Baillie Gifford and Company, with 11.95% or 21.42 million shares worth $593.53 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 4.39 million shares worth $121.62 million, making up 2.45% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 3.61 million shares worth around $100.15 million, which represents about 2.02% of the total shares outstanding.