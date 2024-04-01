Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ: SHOT): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In today’s recent session, 0.56 million shares of the Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ:SHOT) have been traded, and its beta is 1.73. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.20, and it changed around -$0.19 or -7.95% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $91.12M. SHOT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.50, offering almost -240.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.26, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 88.18% since then. We note from Safety Shot Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.82 million.

Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ:SHOT) trade information

Instantly SHOT has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -7.95% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -37.32% year-to-date, but still down -12.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ:SHOT) is -5.17% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.76 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.26 day(s).

SHOT Dividends

Safety Shot Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.00 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.00. It is important to note, however, that the 0.00% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ:SHOT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.39% of Safety Shot Inc shares, and 12.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.83%. Safety Shot Inc stock is held by 70 institutions, with Glenview Trust Co being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 7.62% of the shares, which is about 2.09 million shares worth $0.88 million.

Sabby Management, LLC, with 5.18% or 1.42 million shares worth $0.6 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.24 million shares worth $0.1 million, making up 0.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 51735.0 shares worth around $18903.0, which represents about 0.19% of the total shares outstanding.