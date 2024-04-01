RLX Technology Inc ADR’s (NYSE: RLX) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In the last trading session, 9.53 million shares of the RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX) were traded, and its beta was 0.97. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.92, and it changed around $0.02 or 1.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.93B. RLX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.00, offering almost -56.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.39, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.6% since then. We note from RLX Technology Inc ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.74 million.

RLX Technology Inc ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended RLX as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. RLX Technology Inc ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter.

RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX) trade information

Instantly RLX has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.05% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -4.00% year-to-date, but still down -7.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX) is -3.03% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 38.18 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.97 day(s).

RLX Technology Inc ADR (RLX) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 62.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $61.62 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect RLX Technology Inc ADR to make $82.38 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 70.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 90.13%. RLX Technology Inc ADR earnings are expected to increase by 73.19% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 12.71% per year for the next five years.

RLX Dividends

RLX Technology Inc ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 15.

RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 47.22% of RLX Technology Inc ADR shares, and 27.38% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 51.87%. RLX Technology Inc ADR stock is held by 132 institutions, with IDG China Venture Capital Fund V Associates L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 4.76% of the shares, which is about 60.07 million shares worth $106.32 million.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, with 4.02% or 50.68 million shares worth $89.7 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 11.32 million shares worth $19.81 million, making up 0.90% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 11.14 million shares worth around $19.49 million, which represents about 0.88% of the total shares outstanding.